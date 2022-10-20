Analysts Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price at $51.59

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Airlines Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.