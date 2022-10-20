Analyzing Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.57%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Sentage.

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 43.62% 8.00% 3.96% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 4.29 $83.63 million $1.51 8.65 Sentage $2.26 million 2.74 -$1.09 million N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Sentage on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

