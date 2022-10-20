Analyzing Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Second Street Capital and KB Home, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A KB Home 1 3 10 1 2.73

KB Home has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.40%. Given KB Home’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KB Home is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A KB Home 11.67% 23.95% 12.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Second Street Capital and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Second Street Capital and KB Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KB Home $5.72 billion 0.40 $564.75 million $8.56 3.11

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, indicating that its stock price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Home has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of KB Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KB Home beats Second Street Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Street Capital

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

