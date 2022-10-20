Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Up 7.2% in September

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Angi Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Angi has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,186,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 184,189 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $344,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

