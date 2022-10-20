Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys £134.05 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) insider Duncan Wanblad bought 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,681 ($32.39) per share, with a total value of £134.05 ($161.97).

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 15th, Duncan Wanblad acquired 4 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,909 ($35.15) per share, with a total value of £116.36 ($140.60).

Anglo American Stock Down 1.0 %

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,630 ($31.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,805.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,164.02. The company has a market cap of £35.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.79. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38).

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($38.06) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,421.25 ($41.34).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

