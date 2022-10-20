Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ADME stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14.

