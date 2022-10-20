ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in September

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 713.5 days.

Shares of ARBFF stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. ARB has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

