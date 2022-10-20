Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 683803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$10.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Arctic Star Exploration

(Get Rating)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.