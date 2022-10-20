Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBKGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ARBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

