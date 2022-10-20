ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 17803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

ARHT Media Stock Up 12.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 million for the quarter.

ARHT Media Company Profile

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

