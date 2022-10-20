Arizona State Retirement System Buys 6,441 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Switch by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,070,400. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.04 million. Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

