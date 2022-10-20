Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

OneMain Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $30.02 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

