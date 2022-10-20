Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $83,500,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 129.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 465,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 216.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 376,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,094,000 after purchasing an additional 257,408 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.97. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.