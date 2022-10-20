Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,285 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 60,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.