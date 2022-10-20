Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

APAM stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

