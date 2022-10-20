Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Ashland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,637,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,712,000 after acquiring an additional 100,753 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,197 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

