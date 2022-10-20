ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in September

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,325,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 1,251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,253.0 days.
ASICS Stock Performance
ASCCF stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. ASICS has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.
ASICS Company Profile
