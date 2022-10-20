ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in September

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,325,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 1,251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,253.0 days.

ASICS Stock Performance

ASCCF stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. ASICS has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

ASICS Company Profile

Further Reading

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

