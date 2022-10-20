Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 5,514 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 21.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 179.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 253.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 68,618.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth $8,146,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average of $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 2.17. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.27.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

