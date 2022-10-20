Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $30.02 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $60.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.17%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

