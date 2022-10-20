Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 262,870 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $45,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,393,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $243.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

