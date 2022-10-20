Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,299 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 474.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 681,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

