Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $152.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $141.12 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point cut their price target on Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

