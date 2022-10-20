AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £120 ($145.00) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £107.86 ($130.33).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 9,809 ($118.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £151.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £104.96. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($139.44).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.