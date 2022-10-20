ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

ACO.X has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ATCO to C$49.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. CSFB upped their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$40.76 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$39.80 and a 1 year high of C$48.46. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.26.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$238,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,451,336 shares in the company, valued at C$1,259,083,593.60. Insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,308,750 over the last ninety days.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

