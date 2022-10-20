Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

AUGG opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $87.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

