AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $173.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.82. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.05 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

