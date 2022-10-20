Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $171.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

