AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($31.63) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €31.50 ($32.14) price objective on AXA in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) target price on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Price Performance

Shares of EPA CS opened at €24.50 ($24.99) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.62. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($28.26).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.