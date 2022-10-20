AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Trading Up 6.2%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 3,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 257,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

AxoGen Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 8,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $86,194.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $476,841. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

