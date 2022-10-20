B2Gold Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter.

B2Gold Price Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTO. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$358,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,490,695 shares in the company, valued at C$15,044,895.45. In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$358,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,490,695 shares in the company, valued at C$15,044,895.45. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. Insiders have sold 105,321 shares of company stock worth $455,712 over the last ninety days.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

