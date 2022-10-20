Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €120.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KRN. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on Krones in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on Krones in a report on Monday, September 19th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price target on Krones in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Krones in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Krones Stock Up 1.9 %

KRN opened at €94.90 ($96.84) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones has a one year low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a one year high of €99.60 ($101.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

