BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £147.96 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Brad Greve acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 822 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($178.78).

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 809.60 ($9.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 856.81 ($10.35). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 797.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 781.03. The firm has a market cap of £25.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,857.67.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,046.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAE Systems Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.72) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 953.60 ($11.52).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

