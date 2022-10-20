BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £147.96 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Brad Greve acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 822 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($178.78).
Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 809.60 ($9.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 856.81 ($10.35). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 797.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 781.03. The firm has a market cap of £25.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,857.67.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,046.51%.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
