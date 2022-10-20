Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.57.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

TSE BLDP opened at C$7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.43. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$7.33 and a 1 year high of C$24.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a current ratio of 15.16.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.