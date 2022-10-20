Baltic International USA (BISA) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 715 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Baltic International USA to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Baltic International USA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 589 913 18 2.51

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 81.93%. Given Baltic International USA’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Baltic International USA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 16.64% -68.55% 2.47%

Volatility & Risk

Baltic International USA has a beta of 30.47, suggesting that its stock price is 2,947% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s peers have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baltic International USA and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -4.37 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.69 billion -$183.34 million 28.36

Baltic International USA’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Baltic International USA peers beat Baltic International USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

