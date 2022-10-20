Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) PT Raised to €6.70

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.45 ($6.58) to €6.70 ($6.84) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after buying an additional 2,522,954 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 204,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

