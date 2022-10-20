Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) PT Raised to €1.05 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.05 ($1.07) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.93.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

