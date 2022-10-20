Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €80.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($81.63) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

BMW stock opened at €77.66 ($79.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €76.44. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($102.47).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

