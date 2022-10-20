Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €5.10 Price Target

Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.20) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($14.08) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TKA stock opened at €5.09 ($5.20) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($27.56). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.37.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

