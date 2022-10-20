Barclays Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.73.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$5.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$530.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$552.58 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.64%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

