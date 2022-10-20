Barclays Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$22.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.40.

Shares of FM opened at C$23.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.68 and a one year high of C$45.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.44.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.68%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

