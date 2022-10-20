Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($76.12) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,733 ($57.19) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a market cap of £76.70 billion and a PE ratio of 489.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,854.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

