Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.67.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ABX opened at C$19.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$19.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.78.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

