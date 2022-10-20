Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

BMW stock opened at €77.66 ($79.24) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

