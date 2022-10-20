Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Citigroup currently has a hold rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 7,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,049,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $33,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $862.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
