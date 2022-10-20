Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Citigroup currently has a hold rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 7,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,049,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $33,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 292.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $862.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.