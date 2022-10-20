Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Update

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 27.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

In related news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blink Charging news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $237,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Blink Charging Stock Down 4.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Blink Charging by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLNK opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $594.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.34. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 202.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

