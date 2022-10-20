Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $105,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,799. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $98.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

