Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3,186.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $224,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $3,375,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

