Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 249.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 14.5% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 200.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 78.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 2.9 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

