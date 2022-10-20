Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

BRDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $427.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,909,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Investment Group



Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

