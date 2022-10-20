Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) PT at C$66.83

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

TSE:ATD opened at C$57.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$60.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.